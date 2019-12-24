VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.97

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9715 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of SLX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
About VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.