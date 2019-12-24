VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.97

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9715 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SLX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

About VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)

