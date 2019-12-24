VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.29

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2905 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,874. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

