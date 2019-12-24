Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZURVY shares. Barclays upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.07.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

