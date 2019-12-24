Analysts Set Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $93.65

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.65.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Qualys stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 5,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,552. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. Qualys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares in the company, valued at $15,801,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $329,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

