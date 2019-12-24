Brokerages Set Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target at $7.00

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 46,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

