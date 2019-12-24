Brokerages Set Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Target Price at €723.63

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €723.63 ($841.42).

ADYEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Adyen Company Profile

