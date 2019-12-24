Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,500,829.50. Insiders have sold 903,222 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,272 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

LEVI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.