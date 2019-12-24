Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €36.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.22 ($42.11).

DPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DPW traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting €34.02 ($39.55). 2,179,453 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.87 and its 200 day moving average is €30.49.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

