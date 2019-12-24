Analysts Set Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $26.29

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Imax by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 430,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 298,834 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

