Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $248.73

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $240.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,554. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average of $240.26. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after acquiring an additional 990,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,876.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,838,000 after buying an additional 175,671 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

