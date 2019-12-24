Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Buy”

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

TREX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. 5,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. Trex has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

