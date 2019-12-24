Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. Further, Gentex's sales improved backed by rising auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North American market. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 36,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $329,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gentex by 22.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 853,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2,390.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 586,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 132.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 582,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

