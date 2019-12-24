CloakCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,197.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008452 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Mercatox. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 67.9% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $13,197.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004856 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,380,368 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

