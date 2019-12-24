NuShares Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,594.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

