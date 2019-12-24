Stipend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $210,513.00 and $46.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060020 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00582188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00234066 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001835 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,462,040 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

