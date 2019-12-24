Dragon Option Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $12,162.00 and approximately $25,565.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,251,522 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.