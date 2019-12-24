Universa (UTNP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,346.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Universa has a market cap of $4.71 million and $5,346.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. In the last week, Universa has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

