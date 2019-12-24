Tierion Market Cap Tops $19.63 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $612,600.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

