PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0200

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. PIXEL has a market cap of $808,994.00 and approximately $618,051.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,310.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02580497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00579652 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

