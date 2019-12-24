Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Tops $602,024.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $602,024.00 and approximately $3,723.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033060 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003836 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

