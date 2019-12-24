Atlas Protocol Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $145,422.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

