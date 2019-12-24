Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.83. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 546,600 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

