Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $16.15, 10,283,080 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 5,264,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $93,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

