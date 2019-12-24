Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 24th (AIR, GNTX, SID, SPMYY, SRCE, SSKN, SSL, SXT, TEAM, TH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 24th:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended the fiscal second-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. It also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. Moreover, its shares underperformed its industry in past year. U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation on its Airlift business segment has forced the company to divest this asset. This divestment may impact its operating results, going ahead.”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. Further, Gentex's sales improved backed by rising auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North American market. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Steel's diversified business structure, with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries, will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio comprising hot- and cold-rolled flat steel, galvanized sheets and tin plates for the packaging, automotive and construction industries are advantageous. In Brazil, a recovering domestic economy, and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will spur demand for steel. National Steel consistently strives to improve its production capabilities and services. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging. However, rising cost, trade concerns and slowing global economy might hurt the company's results. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind.”

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

