VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.48

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Israel ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA ISRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

