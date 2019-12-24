VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

NYSEARCA HAP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. 3,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65.

