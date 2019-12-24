SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1851 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of HAIL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

