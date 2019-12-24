SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:XTL)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of XTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.