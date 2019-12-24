VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72 (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7167 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

MOAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. 17,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

