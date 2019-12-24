VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72 (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7167 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

MOAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. 17,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72
VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72
SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
U.S. Global Jets ETF Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
U.S. Global Jets ETF Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share
VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report