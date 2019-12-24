SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of FITE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $39.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95.

