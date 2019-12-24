U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3911 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from U.S. Global Jets ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,106. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

