U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3911 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from U.S. Global Jets ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,106. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Dividend History for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72
VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72
SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
U.S. Global Jets ETF Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
U.S. Global Jets ETF Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share
VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report