VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

GDX traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,296,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72
VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.72
SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
U.S. Global Jets ETF Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
U.S. Global Jets ETF Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share
VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share
VANECK VECTORS/AFRICA IX ETF Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report