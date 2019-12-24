VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

GDX traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,296,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

