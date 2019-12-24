SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1729 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 7,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

