VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0546 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Coal ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.82.

KOL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

About VanEck Vectors Coal ETF

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

