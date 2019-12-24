SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NYSEARCA XSD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $106.49.
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
