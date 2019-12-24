SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA XSD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $106.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Dividend History for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

