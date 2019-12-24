SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.68

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6777 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,437. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

