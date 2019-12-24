ADAMANT Messenger Trading 6% Higher This Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 6% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $854,155.00 and $591.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,293,578 coins and its circulating supply is 83,151,567 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

