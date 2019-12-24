UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $332,373.00 and $12,527.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

