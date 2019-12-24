StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,446.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Graviex. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $950,446.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 103.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,607,526,381 coins and its circulating supply is 16,194,332,027 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, STEX, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

