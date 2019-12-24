Open Trading Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,605.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $18,605.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01182062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

