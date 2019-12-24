Electra One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,000.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Cryptopia. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1,000.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electra has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,504,168,854 coins and its circulating supply is 28,637,012,301 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

