Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $2,313.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001020 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,411,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,031,952 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

