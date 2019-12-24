GoldMint Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $351,708.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002505 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01182062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

