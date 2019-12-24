Etherparty Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129,809.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, ACX and Binance. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $129,809.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01182062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

