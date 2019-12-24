IOST Market Capitalization Reaches $62.47 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Hotbit, CoinBene and OTCBTC. IOST has a market cap of $62.47 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.06038555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023127 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, ABCC, BitMart, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitrue, GOPAX, Binance, BigONE, Hotbit, OTCBTC, DDEX, CoinZest, CoinBene, OKEx, WazirX, Upbit, Coineal, IDAX, BitMax, Vebitcoin, Koinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

