LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Up 22% This Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $4,085.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,034.52 or 2.86065739 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

