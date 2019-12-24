Comparing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Prologis pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

95.0% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prologis and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 11 1 2.93 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $89.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 53.87% 6.92% 4.61% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 103.68% -0.55% -0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prologis and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $2.80 billion 19.82 $1.65 billion $3.03 29.03 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $336.89 million 6.95 $25.63 million $1.86 15.61

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.