National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKSH shares. BidaskClub raised National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NKSH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

