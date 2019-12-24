Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.66). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 10,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.52. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,797.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

