Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AdaptHealth and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 135.13 AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.79 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -4.96

AdaptHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.84%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% AgroFresh Solutions -20.80% -8.99% -3.61%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

